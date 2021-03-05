GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 17

Listen to this post

Welcome to your weekly update for the arts in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area where we present the latest from GreensboroArtsHub.

Events

The Reynolda Quartet, a collaboration between Reynolda House and the North Carolina School of the Arts will live stream a Concert of Gratitude on Sunday, March 14th at 3:00 pm. Experience this rare opportunity to hear renowned faculty members from the UNCSA School of Music from the comfort of your home as they perform music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Bedřich Smetana. Tickets are $10 per household.

Tickets are on sale for the Greensboro Ballet’s Cinderella. This favorite classical ballet, set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, is dramatic, humorous and full of romance. Whether you’re enjoying a special date night or a magical afternoon with the family, this ballet will remind you that dreams really do come true! Performances are on March 26th and 27th.

Do you enjoy looking at art but not sure how to talk about it? Join educator Julia Hood on March 16th at 4:00 pm for Let’s Talk about Art, a virtual, interactive, family-friendly conversation with works of art from the Reynolda House collection. This online event is free.

Marshall’s Little Art Gallery in Greensboro launches its new exhibit New Beginnings with opening receptions on March 11th and 20th. The exhibit features works of local artists inspired by new beginnings, new growth and a fresh start to spring and a new year. The receptions are free and open to all ages.

Living Rhythm is having a free drumming workshop on March 13th at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy. This socially distanced workshop is open to all ages and will introduce participants to the joy and community spirit of the drum music of Africa.

Registration is now open for Drama Kids summer camps in Greensboro, High Point and Kernersville. Participants will explore their creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills!

The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity, an exhibit of photography exploring the African American past and present, is on display through March 31st at the Forsyth County Public Library, 660 West 5th Street in Winston-Salem.

The exhibit Cross Pollination at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem is an exhibit of paintings by nineteenth-century American artists including Martin Johnson Heade with additional works by contemporary artists. The exhibit explores the interconnection between art and science and runs through May 23rd.

Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona is on display through March 27th at the Arboreal Gallery in The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The exhibit is free and features paintings of North Carolina landscapes from the mountains to the coasts.

For more events, visit the events section of GreensboroArtsHub.com.

Opportunities

March 13th is the deadline for the The Burlington Writers Club 2021 Annual Adult Writing Contest. The contest is open to writers living in Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, and Rockingham counties.

Artists are invited to submit their works for exhibition at GreenHill gallery in Greensboro. The curatorial team reviews each submission on an on-going basis.

In Caswell County, the Lee Fowlkes Gallery is accepting submissions from visual artists for exhibition.

Artists are reminded that the Greensboro Cultural Center offers free and reduced cost access to music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation department is looking for artists of all ages and skill levels to join Chalk Walk 2021, a celebration of chalk artistry and competition to be held March 13 and 14 at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Dr. The cost is $10 to reserve a five-by-five-foot drawing space. Register by March 5th.

Artist Carolina Corona is now offering virtual private art classes. Instruction is offered a variety of visual art forms such as painting, drawing, collage, and more. These online classes are through Zoom or Facetime.

College students thinking about a career in the arts are invited to apply for summer internships at Reynolda House. Internship participants assist with the daily operation of the education and program departments, helping with school field trips and family programs. The application deadline is March 15th.

Check the Opportunities section of GreensboroArtsHub.com for details on these and other opportunities.

Artistic Creations

Creative works recently added to GreensboroArtsHub include Forgotten Places, by Falcon and interviews by Creative Greensboro with artists Jim Gallucci, Beka Butts and Donna Baldwin Bradby.

This week’s homepage background is Intercoastal Slumber by Karen Lee Taylor. Submit your artwork as a homepage background here.

Visit GreensboroArtsHub.com for more and remember, it is free to add a listing.