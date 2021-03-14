Concert of Gratitude

Live-streamed from Watson Hall; $10 per household; free for UNCSA and WFU faculty, staff, and students with advance registration

The Reynolda Quartet returns for a concert reflecting on the strength of the human spirit in this second collaboration between the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) and Reynolda House. Experience this rare opportunity to hear renowned faculty members from the UNCSA School of Music from the comfort of your home as they perform Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132 and Smetana’s Quartet No. 1, "From My Life.” With its beloved "Heiliger Dankgesang" (“Holy Song of Thanksgiving”), the Beethoven quartet - written towards the end of his life –is a musical offering of thanks after recovering from a grave illness, where Smetana’s quartet was written just after the composer lost his hearing as a reflection on his own life. Each work provides an opportunity for audiences to contemplate the renewal of strength and gratitude for the gift of life, themes that are of particular resonance as our community navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reynolda Quartet features violinists Ida Bieler and Janet Orenstein, violist Ulrich Eichenauer, and cellist Brooks Whitehouse, all of whom serve as faculty at UNCSA. The event will be live-streamed from Watson Hall at UNCSA.