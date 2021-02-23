Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment takes flight from the influential series of paintings The Gems of Brazil (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade but expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science.

In addition to nineteenth-century American artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole, and Frederic Church, the exhibition also features contemporary artists such as Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman, and Vik Muniz.