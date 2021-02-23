    Add a free listing
    Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment

    The interconnection between art and science.

    • February 23, 2021 12:00 am - May 23, 2021 12:00 pm
    • In-person
    Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment takes flight from the influential series of paintings The Gems of Brazil (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade but expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science.

    In addition to nineteenth-century American artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole, and Frederic Church, the exhibition also features contemporary artists such as Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman, and Vik Muniz.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • $0.00
    • to $18.00
    • 888.663.1149
    Reynolda House Mueseum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

