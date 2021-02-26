GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 16

Listen to this post

Welcome to your weekly update for the arts in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area where we present the latest from GreensboroArtsHub.

Events

Tickets are now on sale for the Greensboro Ballet’s Cinderella. This favorite classical ballet, set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, is dramatic, humorous and full of romance. Whether you’re enjoying a special date night or a magical afternoon with the family, this ballet will remind you that dreams really do come true! Performances are on March 26th and 27th.

Marshall’s Little Art Gallery in Greensboro launches its new exhibit New Beginnings with three opening receptions on March 6th, 11th and 20th. The exhibit features works of local artists inspired by new beginnings, new growth and a fresh start to spring and a new year. The receptions are free and open to all ages.

Creative Greensboro presents, “An Evening of Short Plays #39 Virtual” by local playwrights. Performances will be streamed live Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 at 8 pm. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Advanced registration for a stream pass is required. Selected plays were written by members of the Creative Greensboro’s Playwright’s Forum. It is suitable for teens and adults.

Are you interested in animation and making drawings move? Reynolda House in Winston-Salem presents a Flip Book Workshop for children in grades 1 through 6 accompanied by an adult on March 7 at 2:00 pm. Art materials and a family pass to visit the museum at another time will be provided. This workshop will take place outdoors in front of Reynolda House.

Drama Kids will be hosting a series of summer camps at various locations in the region. Participants will explore their creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills! There are programs in Greensboro, High Point and Kernersville. Space is limited and registration opens on March 1st.

Forsyth County Public Library presents The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity an exhibit of photography exploring the African American past and present. This free exhibit is on display through March 31st. The library is located at 660 West 5th Street in Winston-Salem.

The exhibit Cross Pollination at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem is an exhibit of paintings by nineteenth-century American artists including Martin Johnson Heade with additional works by contemporary artists. The exhibit explores the interconnection between art and science and runs through May 23rd.

Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona is on display through March 27th at the Arboreal Gallery in The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The exhibit is free and features paintings of North Carolina landscapes from the mountains to the coasts.

Opportunities

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation department is looking for artists of all ages and skill levels to join Chalk Walk 2021, a celebration of chalk artistry and competition to be held March 13 and 14 at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Dr. The cost is $10 to reserve a five-by-five-foot drawing space. Register by March 5th.

Artist Carolina Corona is now offering virtual private art classes. Instruction is offered a variety of visual art forms such as painting, drawing, collage, and more. These online classes are through Zoom or Facetime.

The Burlington Writers Club is accepting submissions for its 2021 Annual Adult Writing Contest. Open to writers living in Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, and Rockingham counties, the deadline for entry is March 13th.

College students thinking about a career in the arts are invited to apply for summer internships at Reynolda House. Internship participants assist with the daily operation of the education and program departments, helping with school field trips and family programs. The application deadline is March 15th.

Artistic Creations

Creative works recently added to GreensboroArtsHub include Sunflower Blue, Blue Isle and Between Mountain and Sky by Bernadette Potts; Intercoastal Slumber and Intercoastal Calm by Karen Lee Taylor; and interviews by Creative Greensboro with artists Peter Schroth, Raman Bhardwaj, Victoria Carlin Milstein, Josh Watson and Christy Wishuthseriwong.

