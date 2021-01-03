    Add a free listing
    Living Rhythm Free Drumming Workshop Celebrates Black History

    In celebration of Black History Month

    • February 13, 2021 1:00 pm - 1:00 pm
    • In-person
    Participants of all ages will be exposed to the music of Africa with the aim to broaden understanding of our increasingly interdependent world and encourage the embracing of cultural diversity. The joy and community spirit inherent in drumming gives participants direct access to the concepts of tolerance, harmony, and responsible world citizenship.

    To remain in compliance with CDC guidelines masks are required, drums will be sanitized between classes and are distanced. Drums are provided for each participant. All ages are encouraged to register.

    Visit Living Rhythms website:

    https://ttmws.com/living-rhythms-school-programs/

    These free programs are sponsored in part by the African American Historical and Genealogical Society and a grant from the Grassroots Program of the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, in partnership with the Surry Arts Council.

    • 336.786.7998
    Venue

    Andy Griffith Playhouse

    Location : 218 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030, United States

