    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Virtual Private Art Lessons with Carolina Corona

    ¡TAMBIEN DOY CLASES EN ESPAÑOL!

    Type of event
    Description

    Online classes now available. Through Zoom or FaceTime in the comfort of your home. All ages and levels. Personalized lessons, feedback on projects, additional videos, and resources to help you take your skills to the next level.

    Multi-level lessons and flexible scheduling provided for individuals of all ages in the comfort of your home. I teach a variety of visual art forms such as painting, drawing, collage, and more… Special rate for groups of five or more.

    Fill out the form below today to request a quote or to schedule your first lesson. Improve your art skills with ongoing lessons or book a one time art party for your group.

    Makes a great gift!

    Video
    Details
    • Online
    • All ages
    Tickets/Registration
    • Available starting: February 18, 2021
    Venue

    Virtual

    Location : Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States

    Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

      Categories
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In