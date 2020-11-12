Interview: Beka Butts

Beka Butts is an illustrator, artist, and maker in the Triad. Butts studied illustration at the Savannah College of Art and Design, receiving a Bachelors of Fine Art in illustration with a minor in painting and a concentration in portraiture. Her work is a mix of Chicano and Southern inspiration that explores social issues through a lens of Hispanic folk art as well as nature-inspired pieces focused on pattern and detail.

Butts has explored many mediums throughout her career, working as large as possible in the public art sphere, as well as working in the smallest details of wood burned jewelry. Her handmade and wood burned jewelry can be found at the downtown Greensboro shop Hudson's Hill. Butts looks forward to the ever-evolving landscape that is local art in Greensboro and hopes to continue to push it further in this new decade.

In the interview, Butts details how she got involved with large scale murals, shares her daily practice for artmaking, and discusses working with Casa Azul to install Day of the Dead Ofrendas as part of Creative Greensboro’s new Greensboro Residency for Original Works (GROW).

You can see more of Butts’ work on her social media platforms. @Bbutts_illustration on Instagram and on Facebook . This portrait of Butts and her Ofrenda installation was made in the new GROW space in the Greensboro Cultural Center.

For commissions and pricing, contact her directly via email at BekaButts@gmail.com.