Reynolda House Internships

Are you an undergraduate student interested in exploring museums as a potential career path? The Education Department offers fall and spring semester, as well as summer term academic internships that provide a general introduction to museums with a focus on museum education. Descriptions and applications for both semester and summer internships are below.

Internship participants assist with the daily operation of the education and program departments, helping with school field trips and family programs. In addition to completing required readings and accompanying tours of the Museum, all interns undertake a research project about a selected work of art in the collection, correlating it with literature and music of the same historical period. Additional internship experiences may be available in other Museum departments, including Marketing & Communications and Development.

Summer session application deadline is March 15th