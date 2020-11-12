Lee Fowlkes Gallery Submissions

The Caswell Council for the Arts provides many opportunities for artists to have their work displayed in our gallery. We offer a variety of group shows including a CCFTA members show, an annual Juried Art Show, a photography exhibit, Senior Show, Student Art Show (K-12), and digital arts show. Group shows vary by year, and may include other shows not listed above.

We also have limited opportunities for individual artists to exhibit in the gallery in a show of their own or a smaller group show of two or three artists. The best way to be considered for such an exhibit is to participate in our annual Juried Art Show.