Deadline: March 13, 2021.

Open to adult writers living in Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, and Rockingham counties.

Awards banquet will be held on Tuesday, May 18th at 6:00 p.m. – location and price will be announced with notification to the winners.

Categories:

Stories for Children

Non-Fiction (short)

Non-Fiction (long)

Fiction

Carolyn Councilman Poetry

Light Verse

Leon Hinton-Humorous - Fiction or Non-Fiction

Complete Rules and Submission Guidelines