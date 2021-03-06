Marshall's Little Art Gallery ~ New Beginnings ~ Opening Receptions...

2105-A W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408

Saturday, March 6th 2-4pm

Thursday, March 11th 5:30-7:30pm

Saturday, March 20th 2-4pm

"Come see this little gallery and the works inspired by new beginnings, new growth and a fresh start to spring and a new year. Multi-artists exhibit."

Exhibiting Artists:

Phylis Sharpe, Bernadette Potts, Anna Hargett, Katherine Armistead, Nina Green, Brenda Mitchell, Paul Nixon, Debra Frederick, Justin Holdren, Tracey J. Marshall, Dawn Ashby, and many more local artists.