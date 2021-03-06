- March 6, 2021 12:00 am - March 20, 2021 12:00 am
- In-person
Marshall's Little Art Gallery ~ New Beginnings ~ Opening Receptions...
2105-A W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408
Saturday, March 6th 2-4pm
Thursday, March 11th 5:30-7:30pm
Saturday, March 20th 2-4pm
"Come see this little gallery and the works inspired by new beginnings, new growth and a fresh start to spring and a new year. Multi-artists exhibit."
Exhibiting Artists:
Phylis Sharpe, Bernadette Potts, Anna Hargett, Katherine Armistead, Nina Green, Brenda Mitchell, Paul Nixon, Debra Frederick, Justin Holdren, Tracey J. Marshall, Dawn Ashby, and many more local artists.
