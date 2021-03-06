    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Marshall's Little Art Gallery ~ New Beginnings

    • March 6, 2021 12:00 am - March 20, 2021 12:00 am
    • In-person
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    Marshall's Little Art Gallery ~ New Beginnings ~ Opening Receptions...

    2105-A W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408

    Saturday, March 6th 2-4pm

    Thursday, March 11th 5:30-7:30pm

    Saturday, March 20th 2-4pm

    "Come see this little gallery and the works inspired by new beginnings, new growth and a fresh start to spring and a new year.  Multi-artists exhibit."

    Exhibiting Artists:

    Phylis Sharpe, Bernadette Potts, Anna Hargett, Katherine Armistead, Nina Green, Brenda Mitchell, Paul Nixon, Debra Frederick, Justin Holdren, Tracey J. Marshall, Dawn Ashby, and many more local artists.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Cost
    • $0.00
    • to $0.00
    Location : 2105-A W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408

    2105-A W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408

    Get Directions
    Social Networks
    Categories
    mood_bad
  • No comments yet.
    • Add a review

    Leave a Reply ·

      You May Also Be Interested In