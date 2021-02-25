Call for Artists: Chalk Walk 2021

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation department is looking for artists of all ages and skill levels to join Chalk Walk 2021, a celebration of chalk artistry and competition to be held March 13 and 14 at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Dr. The cost is $10 to reserve a five-by-five-foot drawing space. Register online by March 5.

There are categories for individual youth (17 years and under), individual adults (18 years and up), and teams of up to four people of any age. Artwork will be judged by local art professionals, and a crowd favorite will be chosen by visitors during the event. Artists will complete their original chalk art designs on Saturday, March 13. Members of the public will be invited for take a socially-distanced stroll through the garden and enjoy the art and outdoors and vote for their favorite piece on Sunday, March 14, 11 am to 1 pm.

For more information, contact Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance at Jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2964.