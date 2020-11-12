Interview: Jim Gallucci

Jim Gallucci has been a sculptor for 40 years and works full time designing, creating and fabricating sculptures in his Greensboro-based studio, assisted by a staff of four.

Gallucci’s commissions can be found in public, corporate, and residential spaces throughout the country. Gallucci is currently showing his work in 32 sculpture shows around the world, including Australia, Japan, and, most recently, at the Venice Biennale in Venice, Italy.

Gallucci has created numerous public art projects such as the Fayetteville Street Renovation project in Raleigh, creating the “Oak Leaf Light Towers,” which won the 2010 NC Public Works Project of the Year Award and a 2012 National Endowment for the Arts-funded restoration project, “Over.Under.Pass,” 12 decorative iron gates designed and fabricated for the Greensboro Greenway.

Gallucci believes a commissioned work of public art should speak to the public at large but should also satisfy those who have commissioned the work. He strives to create works that are not only accessible to the public, but also inspire them.

In the Interview, Gallucci details his long career in sculpture, the importance of connecting with other artists, and why he calls himself a blue collar artist.

Learn more about Gallucci’s work at his website and via Facebook and Instagram at @jimgalluccisculpture.