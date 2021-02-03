    Add a free listing
    Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona

    “Art is Confession; Art is the secret told.”

    • February 3, 2021 12:00 am - March 27, 2021 12:00 pm
    • In-person
    • Website
    Winston-Salem, NC (January 26, 2021) – The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. “Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona,” will open Wednesday, February 3, and run through March 27. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

    The Milton Rhodes Center observes COVID protocols, including requiring masks and social distancing. Hours for the Arboreal Gallery: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • $0.00
    • Available starting: February 3, 2021
    • 336.722.2585
    The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

    Location : 251 Spruce Street North, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States

