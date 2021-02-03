Winston-Salem, NC (January 26, 2021) – The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. “Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona,” will open Wednesday, February 3, and run through March 27. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The Milton Rhodes Center observes COVID protocols, including requiring masks and social distancing. Hours for the Arboreal Gallery: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.