GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 18

Welcome to your weekly update for the arts in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area where we present the latest from GreensboroArtsHub.

Events

Enjoy great organ music every Friday at 7:00 pm with Friday Night Pipes. These mini recitals showcase organist Chris Dederer on the Christ United Methodist Church Fisk Op. 82 organ. They can be heard live over the air at FM 101.7, or streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and on WDFC 101.7FM’s website

The Reynolda Quartet, a collaboration between Reynolda House and the North Carolina School of the Arts will live stream a Concert of Gratitude on Sunday, March 14th at 3:00 pm. Experience this rare opportunity to hear renowned faculty members from the UNCSA School of Music from the comfort of your home as they perform music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Bedřich Smetana. Tickets are $10 per household; free for UNCSA and WFU faculty, staff, and students with advance registration

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host Chalk Walk 2021, a celebration of chalk artistry and competition, this weekend. The public is invited to view dozens of unique chalk art pieces at the Greensboro Arboretum from 8 am to 7 pm, Sunday, March 14, at 401 Ashland Dr. Residents can cast a ballot for their favorite artwork between 11 am and 1 pm.

Do you enjoy looking at art but are not sure how to talk about it? Join educator Julia Hood on March 16th at 4:00 pm for Let’s Talk about Art, a virtual, interactive, family-friendly conversation with works of art from the Reynolda House collection. This online event is free.

Reynolda House in Winston-Salem invites the public to enjoy evening hours at the Museum on March 18th “on the house” (free of charge)! In conjunction with the exhibit Cross Pollination, join Reynolda to learn about birds native to the local environment. After touring the exhibition, guests are encouraged to stroll the Gardens and participate in family-friendly activities that will take place on the front lawn, weather permitting. Advance timed registration required.

Creative Greensboro presents “The Internet is a Distract–Oh Look, There’s a Kitten” an online play about the foibles and frustration of being on the internet on March 20th at 7:00 pm and March 21st at 2:00 pm. The show is a high-octane, fast-paced comedy, performed by 19 local teens led by director Rosina Whitfield, in her final show before she retires from the City of Greensboro. Tickets are $10 per household in advance.

Marshall’s Little Art Gallery in Greensboro launches its new exhibit New Beginnings with an opening reception on March 20th. The exhibit features works of local artists inspired by new beginnings, new growth and a fresh start to spring and a new year. The receptions are free and open to all ages.

Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona is on display through March 27th at the Arboreal Gallery in The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The exhibit is free and features paintings of North Carolina landscapes from the mountains to the coasts.

The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity, an exhibit of photography exploring the African American past and present, is on display through March 31st at the Forsyth County Public Library, 660 West 5th Street in Winston-Salem.

The exhibit Cross Pollination at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem is an exhibit of paintings by nineteenth-century American artists including Martin Johnson Heade with additional works by contemporary artists. The exhibit explores the interconnection between art and science and runs through May 23rd.

Registration is now open for Drama Kids summer camps in Greensboro, High Point and Kernersville. Participants will explore their creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills!

Opportunities

Attention film makers: The Filmed in NC Fund supports the production of indie film and video projects by artists who are permanent residents of North Carolina, or who are full-time students at colleges or universities in North Carolina living full-time in NC. The program supports narrative, documentary, and experimental films with total budgets under $250,000. Projects are supported with funds ranging from $500 to $3,000 per project. The 2021 application period is open through May 19, 2021.

Artists are invited to submit their works for exhibition at GreenHill gallery in Greensboro. The curatorial team reviews each submission on an on-going basis.

In Caswell County, the Lee Fowlkes Gallery is accepting submissions from visual artists for exhibition.

Artists are reminded that the Greensboro Cultural Center offers free and reduced cost access to music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming.

Artist Carolina Corona is now offering virtual private art classes. Instruction is offered a variety of visual art forms such as painting, drawing, collage, and more. These online classes are through Zoom or Facetime.

College students thinking about a career in the arts are invited to apply for summer internships at Reynolda House. Internship participants assist with the daily operation of the education and program departments, helping with school field trips and family programs. The application deadline is March 15th.

