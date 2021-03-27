    Add a free listing
    Greensboro Ballet’s Cinderella

    Dreams really do come true!

    • March 27, 2021 5:00 pm - 5:00 pm
    • In-person
    Description

    A lost slipper, a Fairy Godmother, a Charming Prince, and a kind young lady whose beauty sparkles from within. These are just some of the characters that make the fairy tale classic Cinderella such a favorite for all generations. The full-length classical ballet version of Cinderella is dramatic, humorous, and romantic. Set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, this ballet will remind your family that sometimes, dreams really do come true!

    Cinderella Tickets: $40, $30 & $20 - Prices based on location of seating

    DISCOUNTS:  $5 off all level of tickets for Children, Students, Seniors & Military.

    GROUPS of 10 or more can also receive an additional discount.

    Please note: There is an additional $3.50 per ticket service fee on web purchases. To avoid this charge, call the Carolina Theatre Box Office at 336-333-2605 Monday through Friday from noon until 5PM, or visit the Carolina Theatre in person. The Carolina Theatre Box Office is currently closed due to the lockdown.

    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Cost
    • $20.00
    • to $39.99
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 336-333-2605
    Venue

    Carolina Theatre

    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

