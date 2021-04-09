GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update: episode 21

Listen to this post

Welcome to your weekly update for the arts in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area where we present the latest from GreensboroArtsHub.

Events

Creative Greensboro’s fist Opus Concert of the season presents the West African fusion music of Africa Unplugged and the jazz, blues and classic R&B of A Sign of the Times. This online concert is free on April 11th at 6:00 PM.

Abstracted Views is an exhibit of local artists now showing at Irving Park Art and Frame in Greensboro. Bold and subtle works reflect the world around us including LGBTQ themes. The exhibit is free and appropriate for all ages. It runs through April 26th.

Small ensembles of the Philharmonia of Greensboro will perform an online concert as part of Creative Greensboro’s Opus Concert series at 6:00 PM on April 18th. Attendance is free.

Reynolda Salon is a series of online conversations about contemporary issues as they relate to American art and local history. Each week features a surprise guest host. Salons are free and are held every Wednesday from April 7 to May 12 from 4:00 to 5:00.

The exhibit Sense of Wonder is underway at The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts. The gallery is owned by 21 local artists featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, wood, pottery, and textiles. The exhibit runs through April 25th.

The exhibit Cross Pollination at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem is an exhibit of paintings by nineteenth-century American artists including Martin Johnson Heade with additional works by contemporary artists. The exhibit explores the interconnection between art and science and runs through May 23rd.

When school is out – drama is in! Drama Kids is offering summer drama camps online and in-person at locations throughout the area. Participants will explore their creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills!

Enjoy great organ music every Friday at 7:00 pm with Friday Night Pipes. These mini recitals showcase organist Chris Dederer on the Christ United Methodist Church Fisk Op. 82 organ. They can be heard live over the air at FM 101.7, or streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and on WDFC 101.7FM’s website

Places to Visit

Picasso’s Gift Shop in Graham is operated by Alamance Arts. It offers a unique selection of original and handcrafted gifts by local, regional and international artists including one-of-a-kind jewelry, pottery, paintings, glass and more. Sales made through Picasso’s help support the artists in and around the community.

Marshall’s Little Art Gallery in Greensboro features a rotating exhibition of art by North Carolina artists and frequent events including themed solo and juried group shows.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions and historic landscapes. The Reynolda experience includes a renowned collection of American art in America’s largest bungalow; lush formal gardens; and calming, nature-filled walking trails encompassing more than 130 acres on the 1917 estate of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds.

Missions Pottery and More in Lexington creates and sells high quality handcrafted pottery. Profits are used to support Christian missions in America and around the world.

The Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville exhibits varied 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional art. You can always find something to inspire and challenge you with every visit.

Milton Studio Art Gallery is located in historic Milton, North Carolina. The gallery is owned and operated by Shirley Cadmus, a retired art educator, professional award winning artist and one of the gallery’s original founders. With a wide variety of artist styles and techniques as well as price ranges, there is sure to be something to strike your fancy.

Opportunities

Collaborate, create and inspire at Studio 503 in downtown Greensboro. This studio offers flexible workspace for artists, creators and other like minds.

Attention film makers: The Filmed in NC Fund supports the production of indie film and video projects by artists who are permanent residents of North Carolina, or who are full-time students at colleges or universities in North Carolina living full-time in NC. The program supports narrative, documentary, and experimental films with total budgets under $250,000. Projects are supported with funds ranging from $500 to $3,000 per project. The 2021 application period is open through May 19, 2021.

In Caswell County, the Lee Fowlkes Gallery is accepting submissions from visual artists for exhibition.

Artists are reminded that the Greensboro Cultural Center offers free and reduced cost access to music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming.

Artist Carolina Corona offers virtual private art classes. Instruction is offered a variety of visual art forms such as painting, drawing, collage, and more. These online classes are through Zoom or Facetime.

