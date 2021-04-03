    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Abstracted Views

    Join us in this exhibit of how artists see the world. Featuring bold color, subtle changes and creative ideas on how to see the world and things around us. Looking for local NC Artists in all mediums fine art and gifts.

    • April 3, 2021 - April 26, 2021
    • In-person
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    Join us in this exhibit of how artists see the world. Featuring bold color, subtle changes and creative ideas on how to see the world and things around us. Looking for local NC Artists in all mediums fine art and gifts.

    Opening Receptions:
    Saturday, April 3rd 2-4pm
    Sunday, April 11 2-4 pm
    Thursday, April 22nd 5-7pm

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    • Yes
    Cost
    • $0.00
    Phone Number
    • 336-274-6717
    Venue

    Irving Park Art and Frame

    Location : 2105 West Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, United States

    2105 West Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, United States

    Get Directions
    Social Networks
    Contact Form

      Categories
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In