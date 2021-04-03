Abstracted Views

Venue
Irving Park Art and Frame
Join us in this exhibit of how artists see the world. Featuring bold color, subtle changes and creative ideas on how to see the world and things around us. Looking for local NC Artists in all mediums fine art and gifts.
Opening Receptions:
Saturday, April 3rd 2-4pm
Sunday, April 11 2-4 pm
Thursday, April 22nd 5-7pm
2105 West Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, United States
