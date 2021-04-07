Reynolda Salon Series

Can't get enough Reynolda? Join this digital series — from our sofa to yours — to learn more about the art and history that make this place so special. Inspired by Katharine Smith Reynolds' 1920s "salons," this interactive series is intentionally designed to stimulate conversations about contemporary issues as they relate to American art and local history. Each week features a surprise guest host. Salons are held every Wednesday from April 7 to May 12.