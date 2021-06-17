Drama Kids Online Summer Camp

Save your spot for SUMMER CAMP today! When school is out – Drama is IN! Here’s a chance for your child to explore his or her creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills! Campers participate in this unique performance based ONLINE Summer Camp! We're offering one on one classes for individual acting and musical instruction for your child and a recorded final online performance for you to keep for years to come.

Instruction includes (5) 1:1 half hour classes and (2) group 1 hour classes.