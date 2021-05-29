The Filmed in NC Fund supports the production of indie film and video projects by artists who are permanent residents of North Carolina, or who are full-time students at colleges or universities in North Carolina living full-time in NC. The Filmed in NC Fund is made possible through a partnership with the NC Film Office, and by a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass. It is intended to support the development and production of new and ongoing projects with total budgets under $250,000. Projects are supported with funds ranging from $500 to $3,000 per project.

The Filmed in NC Fund supports emerging and established artists with a proven record for producing singular and original work, exhibiting potential for meaningful community impact and generating substantial economic activity in North Carolina. Projects at various stages of production (existing and new projects) are eligible to apply. The program supports narrative, documentary, and experimental films. The program prioritizes funding for female, African American, and Latinx filmmakers.

The 2021 application period is open through May 19, 2021.

2020 Filmed in NC awardees:

Bree Newsome for They Tried to Bury Us, a documentary feature which highlights the evolution of the filmmaker’s activist organizing while examining how national tensions play out in contradictions between Charlotte’s desire to be the “New South” and enduring legacies of racism permeating the city’s structures.

Stephanie Diane Ford for The Black Baptism, a short narrative following an imprisoned young woman, informed by a mysterious voice, who must pass a series of enigmatic tests or face a terrifying death.

Desiree Winns for Serial Sisters, a short narrative about a wannabe comedian who is trained by her mother to become a serial killer.

Holland Randolph Gallaher for May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story, a documentary feature which chronicles the lives of rappers Phonte, Big Pooh, and producer 9th Wonder, members of North Carolina’s preeminent rap group Little Brother.

Taylor Sharp for Momma, a documentary feature that intimately displays a mother’s love and the quests of her three sons to grieve and honor her memory through comedy, music, and fly-fishing.

Rodrigo Dorfman for Los Desobedientes, a documentary feature from Michoacán, Mexico to the rodeo rings of North Carolina, following an extended family on both sides of the border who believe nothing is impossible if you’re willing to break the rules.

Katina Parker for Baba Chuck: Tribute, a documentary feature created in response to Baba Chuck’s deep and abiding love, paying homage, continuing his legacy, and forging a future for the preservation of African culture.

Shannon Silva for To Live and Die in the Shadows: Heart Surgery, Horizontal Gene Transfer and the Evolution of Ferns, a short documentary. This 16mm, experimental, stop-motion animation attempts to stabilize diaristic ramblings of the filmmaker after emergency open-heart surgery.