    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Opus Concert - Philharmonia of Greensboro

    Second Spring Opus concert!

    • April 18, 2021 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
    • Online
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    Join us on the Creative Greensboro Facebook page or the City of Greensboro YouTube channel for our second spring Opus Concert featuring small ensembles of the Philharmonia of Greensboro.  A Facebook account is not required to watch the concert.  The concert is free but donations are appreciated at the Creative Greensboro website.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    Cost
    • $0.00
    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Get Directions
    mood_bad
  • No comments yet.
    • Add a review

    Leave a Reply ·

      You May Also Be Interested In