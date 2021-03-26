    Add a free listing
    0
    Sense of Wonder

    • March 26, 2021 12:00 pm - April 25, 2021 4:00 pm
    • In-person & Online
    • Website
    Gemstone and sterling silver jewelry by Arianna Bara, ironwood with silver & turquoise inlay by Larry Favorite, textured expressionist paintings by Eduardo Lapetina. In the gallery and online March 26th – April 25th. 121 N. Churton Street Hillsborough NC. HGA is owned by 21 local artists featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, wood, pottery, and textiles. Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 12 - 4 pm. Saturdays, 10 - 6 pm. View the show online at www.HillsboroughGallery.com through April 25th.

    This program is supported in part by a grant from the Orange County Arts Commission. (funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.) We also thank Orange County Emergency Small Business Funding Program.

    • $0.00
    • 919-732-5001
    Hillsborough Gallery of Arts

    Location : 121 North Churton Street, Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278, United States

