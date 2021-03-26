Sense of Wonder

Gemstone and sterling silver jewelry by Arianna Bara, ironwood with silver & turquoise inlay by Larry Favorite, textured expressionist paintings by Eduardo Lapetina. In the gallery and online March 26th – April 25th. 121 N. Churton Street Hillsborough NC. HGA is owned by 21 local artists featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, wood, pottery, and textiles. Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 12 - 4 pm. Saturdays, 10 - 6 pm. View the show online at www.HillsboroughGallery.com through April 25th.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Orange County Arts Commission. (funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.) We also thank Orange County Emergency Small Business Funding Program.