- 336-274-6717
- Website
Monday
10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sunday
N/A
March 24, 2021 1:31 pm local time
We are excited to announce a brand new collaboration between local artist Tracey Marshall and Irving Park Art and Frame. Starting March 1, we will be launching Marshall's Little Art Gallery! North Carolina artists and art-lovers alike will be offered a rotating array of gift-sized artistic offerings in the gallery and frequent events featuring fresh art by NC artists: both solo art shows as well as juried group shows based on themes.
Mask must be worn :)
2105 W Cornwallis Dr Suite A Greensboro NC 27408
