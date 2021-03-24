    Add a free listing
    Marshall's Little Art Gallery

    This little gallery is bold and brilliantly filled with Local NC Artists.

    Open
    Open hours today: 10:30 am - 5:30 pm

    • Monday

      10:30 am - 5:30 pm

    • Tuesday

      10:30 am - 5:30 pm

    • Wednesday

      10:30 am - 5:30 pm

    • Thursday

      10:30 am - 5:30 pm

    • Friday

      10:30 am - 5:30 pm

    • Saturday

      10:00 am - 2:00 pm

    • Sunday

      N/A

      • March 24, 2021 1:31 pm local time

    Description

    We are excited to announce a brand new collaboration between local artist Tracey Marshall and Irving Park Art and Frame. Starting March 1, we will be launching Marshall's Little Art Gallery! North Carolina artists and art-lovers alike will be offered a rotating array of gift-sized artistic offerings in the gallery and frequent events featuring fresh art by NC artists: both solo art shows as well as juried group shows based on themes.

    Special Health Precautions

    Mask must be worn :)

    • 336-274-6717
    Location : 2105 W Cornwallis Dr Suite A Greensboro NC 27408

