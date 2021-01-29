Join us Friday evenings at 7:30pm on Facebook, YouTube, or on WDFC 101.7FM for our new music series, Friday Night Pipes! This mini-recital (15-20 minutes) will showcase our Fisk Op. 82 organ and will feature organist Chris Dederer, joined occasionally by other Christ Church musicians, playing classical literature with a different theme each week. After the Friday premiere, the program will remain available online and will be rebroadcast on the radio on Sunday and Wednesday at 7:30pm.

Listen live.