    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Picasso’s Gift Shop

    Support artists in and around our community.

    Type of place
    Open
    Open hours today: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

    • Monday

      9:00 am - 5:00 pm

    • Tuesday

      9:00 am - 5:00 pm

    • Wednesday

      9:00 am - 5:00 pm

    • Thursday

      9:00 am - 5:00 pm

    • Friday

      9:00 am - 5:00 pm

    • Saturday

      9:00 am - 5:00 pm

    • Sunday

      N/A

      • January 27, 2021 11:26 am local time

    Description

    Picasso’s Gift Shop, located in Alamance Arts, offers a unique selection of original and handcrafted gifts by local, regional and international artists for all occasions.

    At Picasso’s, you can find one-of-a-kind jewelry, pottery, paintings, glasswork, woodwork, metalwork and more!

    Sales made through Picasso’s help support the artists in and around our community.

    Phone
    • 336-226-4495
    Location : 213 South Main Street, Graham, North Carolina 27253, United States

    213 South Main Street, Graham, North Carolina 27253, United States

    Get Directions
    County
    Contact

      Categories
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

      You May Also Be Interested In