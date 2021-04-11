Opus Concert - Africa Unplugged & A Sign of the Times

- April 11, 2021 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- Online
- Website
Join us at the Creative Greensboro Facebook page or the City of Greensboro YouTube channel to see our first Spring Opus concert! We are featuring Africa Unplugged (West African fusion) and A Sign of the Times (jazz, blues, classic R&B). A Facebook account is not required to watch the concert. The concert is free but donations are appreciated at the Creative Greensboro website.
200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States
