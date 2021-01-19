Missions Pottery and more

The name Missions Pottery is purposeful. Through our profits, we support Christian missions in America and around the world. Everyone needs compassion and the kindness of a Savior. We place a small hole in our pottery pieces to remind us of the void that we have that can only be filled by Jesus Christ.

Our goal is to create and sell high quality hand crafted goods to fund the spread of the Gospel. Through His blessing and leadership, we use these funds to sponsor missionaries and faith based groups both nationally and world-wide. We have been enabled to support youth groups on missions trips, individuals who are going on long-term trips, as well as local ministries.

If you or someone you know is raising funds for missions, please contact us or stop by the store.