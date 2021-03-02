Reynolda House Museum of American Art

Reynolda, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions and historic landscapes. The Reynolda experience includes a renowned collection of American art in America's largest bungalow; lush formal gardens; and calming, nature-filled walking trails encompassing more than 130 acres on the 1917 estate of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds. Reynolda, located at 2250 Reynolda Road, is part of Wake Forest University.