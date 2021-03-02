    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    A destination for discovery and escape for over 100 years.

    Type of place
    Open
    Open hours today: 9:30 am - 4:30 pm

    • Monday

      Closed

    • Tuesday

      9:30 am - 4:30 pm

    • Wednesday

      9:30 am - 4:30 pm

    • Thursday

      9:30 am - 4:30 pm

    • Friday

      9:30 am - 4:30 pm

    • Saturday

      9:30 am - 4:30 pm

    • Sunday

      1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

      • March 2, 2021 12:31 pm local time

    Description

    Reynolda, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions and historic landscapes. The Reynolda experience includes a renowned collection of American art in America's largest bungalow; lush formal gardens; and calming, nature-filled walking trails encompassing more than 130 acres on the 1917 estate of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds. Reynolda, located at 2250 Reynolda Road, is part of Wake Forest University.

    Special Health Precautions

    As you get ready to discover Reynolda, please review our updated Museum visitor policies at reynoldahouse.org/covid-policies.

    Video
    Phone
    • 8886631149
    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    Get Directions
    County
    Contact

      Categories
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

      You May Also Be Interested In