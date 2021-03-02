Reynolda House Museum of American Art

- 8886631149
- Website
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday
9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday
9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday
9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday
9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Sunday
1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
March 2, 2021 12:31 pm local time
Reynolda, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions and historic landscapes. The Reynolda experience includes a renowned collection of American art in America's largest bungalow; lush formal gardens; and calming, nature-filled walking trails encompassing more than 130 acres on the 1917 estate of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds. Reynolda, located at 2250 Reynolda Road, is part of Wake Forest University.
As you get ready to discover Reynolda, please review our updated Museum visitor policies at reynoldahouse.org/covid-policies.
2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States
