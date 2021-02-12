GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 14

Listen to this post

Welcome to your weekly update for the arts in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area where we present the latest from GreensboroArtsHub.

Events

Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona is on display through March 27th at the Arboreal Gallery in The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The exhibit is free and features paintings of North Carolina landscapes from the mountains to the coasts.

Artwork from Williams High School International Baccalaureate Visual Arts seniors Karli Hopkins, Karina Linares, Gomez, Ashley Sturges, Kenzie Talhelm, Abby Thomas and Eli Wells is now on display in the Sister Galleries at Alamance Arts.

The Greensboro Historical Museum is celebrating Black History Month with multiple online programs and exhibits including the multimedia and interactive Pieces of Now.

Experience local art in downtown Burlington with the Burlington Art Walk. Art from over a dozen artists is on display in the Paramount Theatre and Trollinger’s Florest. The art walk continues through February 26th.

Living Rhythm celebrates Black History with a series of free drumming workshops. These socially distanced workshops are open to all ages and will introduce participants to the joy and community spirit of the drum music of Africa. There is one workshop each month starting on February 13th at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy.

For more events, visit the events section of GreensboroArtsHub.com.

Opportunities

College students thinking about a career in the arts are invited to apply for summer internships at Reynolda House. Internship participants assist with the daily operation of the education and program departments, helping with school field trips and family programs. The application deadline is March 15th.

Spring Theatre is now auditioning for an all-ages Improvisation Troupe. Join in the fun of acting without a script in this multi-generational troupe. Rehearsals begin on February 25th at Juxtaposition Studios in Winston-Salem.

Artists are invited to submit their works for exhibition at GreenHill gallery in Greensboro. The curatorial team reviews each submission on an on-going basis.

Creative Greensboro is looking for musical groups interested in performing at its sponsored events. The deadline to respond to the open call is Sunday, February 21. Applications for these paid gigs can be made online.

The Burlington Writers Club is accepting submissions for its 2021 Annual Adult Writing Contest. Open to writers living in Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, and Rockingham counties, the deadline for entry is March 13th.

Check the Opportunities section of GreensboroArtsHub.com for details on these and other opportunities.

Places

New places on GreensboroArtsHub include the African American Atelier in Greensboro, Picasso’s Gift Shop in Graham and Juxtaposition Studios in Winston-Salem.

Artistic Creations

Creative works recently added to GreensboroArtsHub include Doves by Jeanne Christman; and Sunset at Chincoteague Island by Mark Moore.

Visit GreensboroArtsHub.com for more and remember, it is free to add a listing.