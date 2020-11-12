    Add a free listing
    0
    Juxtaposition Studios

    Evolve, Evoke, and Inspire the community through movement and music.

    Juxtaposition Studios is a non-competitive movement and music educational center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Classes for EVERYBODY and EVERY BODY. Focused classes in pre-natal, babywearing, creative movement, young combo classes, multiple levels and techniques for school age children and teens, even classes for adults.

    Juxtaposition Studios was established in June 2016 in the Winston Salem, NC community. Hoping to enrich lives thru movement and music.

    • (704)661-7458
    Location : 1151 Canal Drive, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States

