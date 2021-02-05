GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 13

Listen to this post

Welcome to your weekly update for the arts in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area where we present the latest from GreensboroArtsHub.

Events

The Greensboro Historical Museum is celebrating Black History Month with multiple online programs and exhibits including the multimedia and interactive Pieces of Now.

Experience local art in downtown Burlington with the Burlington art Walk. Art from over a dozen artists is on display in the Paramount Theatre and Trollinger’s Florest. The art walk continues through February 26th.

Living Rhythm celebrates Black History with a series of free drumming workshops. These socially distanced workshops are open to all ages and will introduce participants to the joy and community spirit of the drum music of Africa. There is one workshop each month starting on February 13th at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy.

Artist Beth Ball is hosting a Barn Quilt Painting class to benefit Alamance Arts. Students will create their own painted barn quilt. Space is limited. The cost of $50 includes all materials. The class is on February 13 at the Maple Street Center in downtown Graham.

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company will present the world premiere of the Cynthia Grace Robinson play Freedom Summer from February 19th through February 28th. Tickets for online attendance are $15 per family and go on sale February 1st.

Every Friday night at 7:30, Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro presents Friday Night Pipes featuring organist Chris Dederer. Stream it online or hear it live on WDFC FM 101.7.

The Community Theatre of Greensboro will begin six weeks of youth acting classes and dance classes starting on February 15th. There are classes for kids ages 6 to 10 and ages 11 to 17. Cost is $25 per class or $100 for all six weeks. Registration is now open.

For more events, visit the events section of GreensboroArtsHub.com.

Opportunities

Spring Theatre is now auditioning for an all-ages Improvisation Troupe. Join in the fun of acting without a script in this multi-generational troupe. Rehearsals begin on February 25th at Juxtaposition Studios in Winston-Salem.

Enrich your life and support your local arts community at the same time! Volunteer at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem. Volunteers are a vital part of Artworks. They help with gallery operations, receptions, communications, and just about anything else.

Artists are invited to submit their works for exhibition at GreenHill gallery in Greensboro. The curatorial team reviews each submission on an on-going basis.

Creative Greensboro is looking for musical groups interested in performing at its sponsored events. The deadline to respond to the open call is Sunday, February 21. Applications for these paid gigs can be made online.

The Burlington Writers Club is accepting submissions for its 2021 Annual Adult Writing Contest. Open to writers living in Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, and Rockingham counties, the deadline for entry is March 13th.

Artists are reminded that the Greensboro Cultural Center offers free and reduced cost access to music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming.

In Caswell County, the Lee Fowlkes Gallery is accepting submissions from visual artists for exhibition.

Check the Opportunities section of GreensboroArtsHub.com for details on these and other opportunities.

Places

New places on GreensboroArtsHub include the African American Atelier in Greensboro, Picasso’s Gift Shop in Graham and Juxtaposition Studios in Winston-Salem.

Artistic Creations

Creative works recently added to GreensboroArtsHub include Doves by Jeanne Christman; and Sunset at Chincoteague Island by Mark Moore.

Visit GreensboroArtsHub.com for more and remember, it is free to add a listing.