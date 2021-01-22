    Add a free listing
    Art Walk Burlington

    Celebrate local art in all its forms

    • January 22, 2021 12:00 am - February 26, 2021 12:00 pm
    • In-person
    • Website
    Description

    Featured artists include: Angela Bostek, Antje Shiflett, Betsy Angene, Carolyn Langley, Carolyn Teague, Jim Teague, Judy Madren, Kathleen Gwinnett, Linda Fowler, Marina Stewart, Martha Sink, Mary Archer, Pat Towery, Rose Wenkel and Sean Leahy.

    The artwork can be seen in the Paramount Theater and old Trollinger's Florist windows (Main and Front Street.)

    All of the pieces on display are for sale. If you are interested in purchasing any of the artwork, please contact Alamance Arts.

    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Cost
    • $0.00
    • Available starting: January 22, 2021
    Phone Number
    • 336-226-4495
    Venue

    Old Trollinger Floral Shop

    301 South Main Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215, United States

    301 South Main Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215, United States

