    0
    IB Visual Arts Exhibition

    • February 4, 2021 12:00 am - February 15, 2021 12:00 pm
    • In-person
    • Website
    Artwork from Williams High School International Baccalaureate Visual Arts seniors Karli Hopkins, Karina Linares, Gomez, Ashley Sturges, Kenzie Talhelm, Abby Thomas and Eli Wells is now on display in the Sister Galleries at Alamance Arts.

    See their completed works, read about their inspirations, even share your own thoughts with our own scan-able questionnaires. We look forward to sharing all their creations with you!

    Our COVID safety precautions are in place: all guests must wear masks at all times while inside. There is a maximum capacity of 25 visitors at a time. Hand sanitizer stations are distributed throughout the house.

    • In-person
    • $0.00
    • Available starting: February 4, 2021
    • 336-226-4495
    Alamance Arts

    Location : 213 South Main Street, Graham, North Carolina 27253, United States

