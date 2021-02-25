    Add a free listing
    All-ages Improv Troupe

    Join in the fun of acting without a script

    Description

    A weekly excuse to step outside of the structure of everyday life and laugh together while working on on-the-fly comedy technique.

    Join in the fun of acting without a script (and laughing through it all!) in this exclusive multi-generational improv troupe!

    Rehearsals February 25th-May 27th, 2021
    All ages- placement by audition
    No charge for 18+.
    Tuition for under 18: $75/month

    In-person
    All ages
    $75
    336-528-5343
    Juxtaposition Studios

    Location : 1151 Canal Drive, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States

    1151 Canal Drive, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States

