All-ages Improv Troupe

A weekly excuse to step outside of the structure of everyday life and laugh together while working on on-the-fly comedy technique.

Join in the fun of acting without a script (and laughing through it all!) in this exclusive multi-generational improv troupe!

Rehearsals February 25th-May 27th, 2021

All ages- placement by audition

No charge for 18+.

Tuition for under 18: $75/month

