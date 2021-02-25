All-ages Improv Troupe

Venue
Juxtaposition Studios
A weekly excuse to step outside of the structure of everyday life and laugh together while working on on-the-fly comedy technique.
Join in the fun of acting without a script (and laughing through it all!) in this exclusive multi-generational improv troupe!
Rehearsals February 25th-May 27th, 2021
All ages- placement by audition
No charge for 18+.
Tuition for under 18: $75/month
Juxtaposition Studios
1151 Canal Drive, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.