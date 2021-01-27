- (336) 333-6885
- Website
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
Closed
Wednesday
Closed
Thursday
12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday
12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday
12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sunday
Closed
January 27, 2021 11:26 am local time
Since 1990, African American Atelier, Inc. has been dedicated to strengthening the exposure and visibility of African American artists.
Co-founded by Alma Adams and the late Eva Hamlin Miller, the Atelier has become instrumental in creating awareness and educating the community about African American art.
The Atelier also serves a vital role in the community through educational and outreach art programs that serve the youth
200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States
