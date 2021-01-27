    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    African American Atelier

    Awareness, Expression, & Enlightenment

    Type of place
    Closed
    Closed today

    • Monday

      Closed

    • Tuesday

      Closed

    • Wednesday

      Closed

    • Thursday

      12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

    • Friday

      12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

    • Saturday

      12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

    • Sunday

      Closed

      • January 27, 2021 11:26 am local time

    Description

    Since 1990, African American Atelier, Inc. has been dedicated to strengthening the exposure and visibility of African American artists.

    Co-founded by Alma Adams and the late Eva Hamlin Miller, the Atelier has become instrumental in creating awareness and educating the community about African American art.

    The Atelier also serves a vital role in the community through educational and outreach art programs that serve the youth

    Video
    Phone
    • (336) 333-6885
    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    Get Directions
    County
    Contact

      Categories
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

      You May Also Be Interested In