Creative Greensboro Presents An Evening of Short Plays, March 5-6

Creative Greensboro presents, “An Evening of Short Plays #39 Virtual” by local playwrights. Performances will be streamed live Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 at 8 pm. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Advanced registration for a stream pass is required.

This show, which will run approximately 60 minutes, is recommended for teens and adults. Selected plays were written by members of the Creative Greensboro’s Playwright’s Forum, and feature a cast of 17 actors form across North Carolina.

Short plays include:

“Ground Rules” by Louis Panzer

“Herbal Medicine” by Grace Ellis

“Shelter in Place” by Mike Brannon

“Organs in the Dark” by Brian Bornstein

“Ghost Light” by Pete Turner

“Free Hugs” by Debra Kaufman

For more information contact Creative Greensboro Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2974.