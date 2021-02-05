Greensboro Historical Museum Events Celebrate Black History Month

This year’s African American/Black History Month observation takes on special meaning following the upheavals and reckonings around race in Greensboro and across the country. The Greensboro History Museum is exploring African American/Black history and lives throughout February and beyond with online programs, conversations and exhibitions. All programs are free and open to the public.

Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations features more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers. The exhibition invites the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis. Visitors can explore these stories online through a new virtual exhibition at https://greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow.

A new series of Greensboro History Museum Webinars will look at the topic of Police, Community & Justice. The series begins on Tuesday, February 9 with a discussion of Police Qualified Immunity with attorney James Mayes. Police-Community Relations is the focus on Tuesday, February 16 and the role of School Resource Officers on Tuesday, February 23. All webinars begin at 6 pm. Registration information can be found at https://greensborohistory.org/events.

Police, Community & Justice is also the theme of a new session of Democracy Tables conversations beginning February 24. These online community conversations are an opportunity to share experiences and connect with neighbors around topics important to Greensboro. Democracy Tables are a collaboration with the UNCG Communication Studies Department and other partners. Learn more about how to participate at https://greensborohistory.org/democracytables.

Additional online African American/Black History Month programs are happening weekly. New episodes arrive every Tuesday from the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what’s new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon. This month’s guests will be talking about a documentary which features civil rights leader Dr. George Simkins Jr., a new display at Greensboro’s historic Magnolia House hotel and more. To connect with these programs, visit https://greensborohistory.org.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday–Saturday 10 am–5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.