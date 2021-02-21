Open Call for Musical Acts

Creative Greensboro, the City of Greensboro's office of arts and culture, is looking for musical acts interested in performing at its sponsored events. The deadline to respond to the open call is Sunday, February 21.

This Open Call will be used to create a roster of artists from which to draw as we plan our concert programming through June, 2022. Among other opportunities that may be offered, we are specifically looking for guest artists to join us for our MUSEP and OPUS concerts. These free community concerts are a time-honored tradition for the City of Greensboro, more than 40 years in the making!

We provide the venue, the stage, a sound technician, and an artist fee –

you bring the talent! We want to hear from you!

MUSEP concerts are typically held outdoors every Sunday June-August in many of our beautiful parks, gardens, and public spaces. Opus concerts are typically held at indoor venues throughout the City in the fall, winter, and spring. In light of COVID-19 concerns, some concerts may be pre-recorded and streamed.

Contract opportunities are offered for 15-minute/opening act sets (pay rate: $200), 30 minute guest artist sets (pay rate: $500), and 45 minute guest artist sets (pay rate: $600).

Applications from bands/musical acts based in NC will be evaluated by Creative Greensboro staff. Preference will be given to bands/musical acts based in the Piedmont Triad (Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point area). A diverse set of musical groups will be selected for our roster list for 2021-22 concerts based on the following:

• Demonstrated capacity to produce a professional set of live music

• Demonstrated visibility and connectivity with the community/audience/fan base

• A blend of musical genres that contribute to a stylistically diverse season

Applicants will be notified whether or not they are placed on our roster list. Please note that being placed on the list does not gaurantee a performance contract. We will contact artists from the roster list with booking inquiries as concert programming opportunities are confirmed.