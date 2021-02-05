Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations

From face masks to S. Elm Street storefront murals demanding racial justice, 2020 has seen amazing expressions across the Gate City. Pieces of Now features nearly 20 pieces of street art created as part of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers. The exhibition also invites the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis.

Complete exhibition playlist on Youtube.