    Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations

    Virtual Exhibition

    February 5, 2021 12:00 am - March 1, 2021 12:00 am
    Online
    Website
    From face masks to S. Elm Street storefront murals demanding racial justice, 2020 has seen amazing expressions across the Gate City. Pieces of Now features nearly 20 pieces of street art created as part of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers. The exhibition also invites the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis.




    Explore 3D Space
    Pieces of Now: Greensboro History Museum

    Complete exhibition playlist on Youtube.

    Video
    $0.00
    Available starting: February 5, 2021
    336.373.2043
    Venue

    Greensboro Historical Museum

    130 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

    130 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

