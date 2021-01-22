GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 11

Listen to this post

Welcome to your weekly update for the arts in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area where we present the latest from GreensboroArtsHub.

Events

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company will present the world premiere of the Cynthia Grace Robinson play Freedom Summer from February 19th through February 28th. Tickets for online attendance are $15 per family and go on sale February 1st.

The Community Theatre of Greensboro will begin six weeks of youth acting classes and dance classes starting on February 15th. There are classes for kids ages 6 to 10 and ages 11 to 17. Cost is $25 per class or $100 for all six weeks. Registration is now open.

Cultivating Creatives is an online conference presenting ideas to help artists make a career with their talents. The conference is on February 6th. The cost is $20 and preregistration is required.

The exhibit ‘Tis The Season at the Red Dog Gallery in Winston Salem continues through January 30th, featuring art for sale from local artists.

Opportunities

Artists are reminded that the Greensboro Cultural Center offers free and reduced cost access to music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming.

The deadline for the Burlington Writers Club student writing contest is approaching. The contest is open to students in Alamance county and entries must be submitted by a student’s teacher by January 28th.

In Caswell County, the Lee Fowlkes Gallery is accepting submissions from visual artists for exhibition. Check the Opportunities section of GreensboroArtsHub.com for details on these and other opportunities.

People

New people on GreensboroArtsHub include potter Martha Sink, painter and jewelry maker Pat Scheible, graphic artist Neidy Perdomo, and painter Sarah Donahue whose painting Ocean Sunrise currently adorns the GreensboroArtsHub homepage.

Visit GreensboroArtsHub.com for more