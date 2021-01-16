    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Pat Scheible

    Abstract, representational and decorative painting.

    Details
    About

    My twin passions are color and the vanishing local landscape. In my world, colors pop and sizzle, and straight lines go a bit wobbly. Some of my favorite subjects are familiar local buildings, especially barns. These humble structures are disappearing, victims of disuse, development, and kudzu.

    I offer trompe l’oeil, hand painted murals, woodgraining, marbleizing, free-form stencilling, chinoiserie painting and faux finishes to residential and commercial clients throughout the Eastern U. S. With an unerring eye for color, a light touch and just a bit of whimsey, I can create that unique feature which will let your home or office reflect your dreams. I also brings a problem-solving approach to your decorating needs. Whether it be reconciling building code requirements with aesthetics, dealing with a shortage of wallpaper or paneling, customizing furniture or opening rooms to the sky, I can help you turn problems into assets. Let her create a solution for you today!

    Visual Art Forms
    Send me a private message

      Location : Mebane, North Carolina, United States

      Mebane, North Carolina, United States

      Get Directions
      Categories
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a comment

      Leave a Reply ·

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      You May Also Be Interested In