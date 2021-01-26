Add a listing to GreensboroArtsHub and you could win $100.

Add a listing to GreensboroArtsHub by January 31st, 2021 and you could win $100.
Easy as 1, 2.
1…
Visit GreensboroArtsHub and click the “Add a free listing” button.
2…
Add a person or artistic creation.
The Rules:
- The prize is one (1) cash award of $100 (one hundred U.S. dollars), payable to the person reachable at the email address used to submit the randomly chosen qualifying listing on GreensboroArtsHub.com.
- Odds of winning will depend on the number of qualifying listings.
- Listing must have been submitted by a resident of the 11 county area of North Carolina served by GreensboroArtsHub (Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin).
- Listing must have been submitted or claimed by an individual not working for GreensboroArtsHub and not a person with a family relationship to GreensboroArtsHub.
- No purchase is required to add or claim a listing to qualify. Making a contribution while placing or claiming a listing will not affect your odds of winning.
- Winner will be selected at random. A random number between 1 and the total number of listings on GreensboroArtsHub by the end of the entry period (inclusive) will be generated. Listings will be enumerated in the chronological order by which they were added to GreensboroArtsHub as recorded by GreensboroArtsHub and the listing corresponding to the randomly generated number will be the winner.
- In the event that the random number corresponds to a listing that does not meet eligibility requirements, another random number will be generated and the process repeated until an eligible listing is selected.
- If the author of the winning listing does not respond to email notification within 48 hours, the selection process will be repeated and a new winner chosen.
- Multiple listings are permitted and will be eligible if qualifying requirements are met, but each listing must be unique. Listings that substantially duplicate an existing listing will be disqualified.
- Qualifying listings are active listings of a person or artwork on GreensboroArtsHub as of 11:59 pm, January 31, 2021 as logged by GreensboroArtsHub.
- Expired listings, unclaimed listings and listings not of the people listing type or the artistic creation listing type are not eligible. Group, place, event, opportunity and facility listing types are not eligible.
- GreensboroArtsHub shall have the sole discretion to determine the eligibility of any listing.
- In order to receive the prize, winner agrees to provide GreensboroArtsHub with their full legal name, home address, phone number and, if requested, social security number for internal use by GreensboroArtsHub.
- Winner is responsible for all taxes.
- Winner agrees to the use of their name in announcements of the contest winner.
- The interpretation of these rules shall be at the sole discretion of GreensboroArtsHub.
- All listings shall be subject to the privacy policy and terms & conditions of GreensboroArtsHub.
- Any errors or omissions in these rules or deviation from them by GreensboroArtsHub while conducting the contest will not negate the remaining rules.
- Listing authors agree to hold GreensboroArtsHub, its agents and assigns, harmless for any harm or loss, real or perceived, resulting from participation in this contest.
