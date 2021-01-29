GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 12

Listen to this post

Events

Don’t miss it, Friday January 29th, 7:30 PM! Music for a Great Space presents a live virtual performance of The Rolston String Quartet. This world renowned quartet will perform Haydn’s “Rider” Quartet and Grieg’s String Quartet. There will be a live Q&A after the concert with the artists. Stream it live online or listen live on WDFC radio 101.7 FM.

Learn to play the traditional music of the Appalachian mountains in an adult beginners Fiddle and Mandolin music class sponsored by the Stokes County Arts Council. The class meets once a week for 10-weeks starting on February 9th.

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company will present the world premiere of the Cynthia Grace Robinson play Freedom Summer from February 19th through February 28th. Tickets for online attendance are $15 per family and go on sale February 1st.

Every Friday night at 7:30, Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro presents Friday Night Pipes featuring organist Chris Dederer. Stream it online or hear it live on WDFC FM 101.7.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host Family and Paint Night, a free virtual class where families can create a themed art piece together, 4 pm, February 5, via Zoom. Register to participate online.

Randolph Community College is offering an online class in beginning digital photography starting on February 10th. The cost is $80 and preregistration is required.

The Community Theatre of Greensboro will begin six weeks of youth acting classes and dance classes starting on February 15th. There are classes for kids ages 6 to 10 and ages 11 to 17. Cost is $25 per class or $100 for all six weeks. Registration is now open.

Cultivating Creatives is an online conference presenting ideas to help artists make a career with their talents. The conference is on February 6th. The cost is $20 and preregistration is required.

GreenHills 2020 Winter Show features emerging and established artists from all corners of the state in a variety of mediums. The exhibition continues in the Greensboro gallery through February 6th.

Opportunities

Calling all musical acts! Creative Greensboro is looking for musical groups interested in performing at its sponsored events. The deadline to respond to the open call is Sunday, February 21. Applications for these paid gigs can be made online.

The Burlington Writers Club is accepting submissions for its 2021 Annual Adult Writing Contest. Open to writers living in Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, and Rockingham counties, the deadline for entry is March 13th.

Artists are reminded that the Greensboro Cultural Center offers free and reduced cost access to music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming.

In Caswell County, the Lee Fowlkes Gallery is accepting submissions from visual artists for exhibition.

People

New people on GreensboroArtsHub include musician Marta Richardson; Ryan Deal, Chief Creative Economy officer of Creative Greensboro; musician and music teacher The Ol’ Bronze Hare; and visual artist John E. Foreman.

Artistic Creations

Creative works recently added to GreensboroArtsHub include the music video Sounding Solitude by Marta Richardson and Barry Root; Back in the Day, a collection of photographs by Anne Elkins; The watercolors French Manor House and Joy in Space by Jeanne Christman; and Girl, a digital creation by CJ.

