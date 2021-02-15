Winter Acting Classes - ages 11 to 17

Presented by The Community Theatre of Greensboro, students ages 11 to 17 will learn observation, memorization, characterization, collaboration and active listening as they practice audition techniques and perform scenes. Classes are open to students of any experience level.

Classes are held weekly from February 15th through March 26th from 6PM - 7PM.

Cost is $25 per student per session or $100 per student for all six sessions.

Students and staff will undergo daily temperature checks, and will be required to wear face coverings at all times unless otherwise instructed. Health and safety questionnaires will also be completed by staff and students on a regular basis. All CTG classroom spaces are sanitized before and after each class session. CTG is following all CDC health and safety guidelines in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.