Cultivating Creatives Conference

Don't miss out on the annual learning and networking opportunity provided by Arts Davidson County in partnership with the DCCC Small Business Center.

We have a dynamic lineup of professionals who will delve into sharing your brand, staying engaged in a changing world, ways to protect your art while doing business online, and more.

9am Welcome

9:15-9:45 Taryn Jerez, One Crafty Miss, LLC: Sharing Your Brand Story

10-10:30 Pam Baldwin, Paperclutch: Engaging on Social Media

10:30-11;30 Rachel Blunk, Attorney: Doing Business as an Artist in a Digital World

11:30-12:30 Roch Smith, Jr.: Founder GreensboroArtHub.com

