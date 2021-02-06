    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Cultivating Creatives Conference

    Make 2021 the year you move your business forward

    • February 6, 2021 9:00 am - 12:30 pm
    • Online
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    Discover best practices and details to make your talent, a career.
    Don't miss out on the annual learning and networking opportunity provided by Arts Davidson County in partnership with the DCCC Small Business Center.
    We have a dynamic lineup of professionals who will delve into sharing your brand, staying engaged in a changing world, ways to protect your art while doing business online, and more.

    9am Welcome

    9:15-9:45 Taryn Jerez, One Crafty Miss, LLC: Sharing Your Brand Story

    10-10:30 Pam Baldwin, Paperclutch: Engaging on Social Media

    10:30-11;30 Rachel Blunk, Attorney: Doing Business as an Artist in a Digital World

    11:30-12:30 Roch Smith, Jr.: Founder GreensboroArtHub.com

    Register today, space is limited

     

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    Cost
    • $20.00
    Tickets/Registration
    Location : lexington, NC

    lexington, NC

    Get Directions
    mood_bad
  • No comments yet.
    • Add a review

    Leave a Reply ·

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Overall Rating

      You May Also Be Interested In