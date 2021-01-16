    Add a free listing
    0
    Neidy Perdomo

    A strategic graphic designer based in Greensboro, NC.

      Details
      • Visual Artist
      • Greensboro
      • hello@neidyperdomo.com
      • Drawing, Graphics, Photography
      • Available for commissioned works
      About

      Graphic design, illustration, and photography is some of what I do. Creating beautiful work is what I’m passionate about.

      I began my career as a corporate in-house graphic designer in Greensboro, NC. I quickly discovered how good design is a powerful tool in business, and how it can be key to a company’s success. After six years of a successful climb up the corporate ladder, I left to start Perdomo Design Co. in January 2019.

      I am now dedicated to bringing my client's visions to life through branding that connects, information design that engages, and web design that converts.

      I enjoy being a creative partner, collaborating with clients that aim high, value my craft, and make quality the top priority. You can expect me to arm you with strategic design solutions that will take your business to the next level.

      creative + design services 
      Brand Strategy & Design
      Web Strategy & Design
      Digital Content Creation
      B2B Marketing Collateral​​​​​​​
      Illustration
      Layout Design
      Packaging Design
      Motion Graphics
      Photography
      Video Editing​​​​​​​

        Location : Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

        Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

        Categories
