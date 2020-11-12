Inspired Artifacts, Martha Sink

Martha Sink is a clay artist based in Alamance County, NC. After a lifetime spent exploring and experimenting with art of every variety, she eventually settled on clay as her preferred medium and in 2015 established her business, Inspired Artifacts. Deriving inspiration from multiple sources, she creates collectible, functional and decorative pottery in a variety of styles and forms, with an emphasis on color and texture.

Martha has degrees in Sociology and Library Science. After nearly 39 years of service, she recently retired from her career as a public librarian. Her education and choice of livelihood reflect her desire to be of service to others. Likewise, since its inception, Inspired Artifacts has been dedicated to helping fight hunger and food insecurity. A portion of all sales of Inspired Artifacts art is donated to agencies and organizations that work toward ending hunger at local, national and international levels. Her work is enjoyed by collectors throughout the United States and worldwide.