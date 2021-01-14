    Add a free listing
    Writers club accepting submissions for adult and student writing contests

    The Burlington Writers Club is accepting submissions for both its 2021 Annual Adult Writing Contest and 2021 Annual Student Writing Contest.

    The student contest is open to students in grades 3 – 12 who attend school in Alamance County. Entries must be submitted on behalf of the student by a teacher. The deadline for entry is January 28, 2021. For more information, email: bornwilder@gmail.com.

    The adult contest is open to adult writers living in Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, and Rockingham counties. Works may be submitted in one of seven categories:

    • Stories for Children
    • Non-Fiction (short)
    • Non-Fiction (long)
    • Fiction
    • Carolyn Councilman Poetry
    • Light Verse
    • Leon Hinton-Humorous – Fiction or Non-Fiction

    Deadline for entries is March 13, 2021. There will be an awards banquet on May 18th. For additional information, email: lreittin@rtelco.net

