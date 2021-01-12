Guilford County Art & Culture Grants Deadline Extended

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 PM EST Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Greensboro, NC. – On December 17, 2020, Guilford County Commissioners approved an additional $200,000 for the Nonprofit Arts and Cultural Grant Program. At the January 7 work session, the County Commissioners requested ArtsGreensboro to reopen the Guilford County Nonprofit Arts and Cultural Grants for NEW applicants that operate in High Point, Greensboro, and townships within Guilford County.

The Guilford County Nonprofit Arts and Culture Grants utilize federal Coronavirus Relief Funds (CARES) to assist organizations that suffered business interruption caused by required closures beginning March 13, 2020, through December 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The extension allows art groups that have NOT applied additional time to submit their applications for consideration. Any organization that applied for the September Guilford County Arts and Culture Grant or NC CARES for Arts Grant via ArtsGreensboro do not need to resubmit.

This program aims to help local nonprofit arts and culture organizations struggling due to the Pandemic begin on a recovery and reentry path post-pandemic.

ArtsGreensboro will implement a County-approved plan that adopts equity as a guiding principle and will imbed equity in policy decisions and funds distribution. The program is intended to be a one-time infusion of emergency funding to offset business disruption to stabilize the arts and culture organizations and provide jobs.

To learn more and submit your application, please CLICK HERE.

Grant applications may be made online between 1:00 AM EST on Sunday, January 10, 2021, and will be accepted until 11:59 PM EST on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Questions from applicants may be submitted via email to ArtFunding@ArtsGreensboro.org no later than 5:00 PM on Monday, January 18, 2021.